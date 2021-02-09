Subscribe to Upset
Best Ex has released a video for 'Feed The Sharks'

The clip was filmed during the first NYC COVID lockdown.
Published: 5:03 pm, February 09, 2021
Best Ex has released a video for her track, 'Feed The Sharks'.

“It's really hard to remind yourself that the online bandwagon is a horrible beast that preys on the most vulnerable,” explains Mariel Loveland of the song. “It wants to brutally devour someone it doesn't even know for some perceived belief about how they are. It doesn't allow for humanity. To me, it felt like I was feeding pieces of myself to sharks every time I opened my phone.”

The video was filmed during the first NYC COVID lockdown, and is coloured to represent how it feels when you're in a “hole of internet negativity”. Or, as we often call it, Tuesday.

'Feed The Sharks' is taken from Best Ex's latest EP 'Good At Feeling Bad', which is streaming now.

