On tour

The run follows their set at The Great Escape.

Published: 12:53 pm, February 27, 2020 Photos: Kevin Haynes.

Best Coast have confirmed a short May tour.

Performing in support of their first album in five years, 'Always Tomorrow', out now via Concord Records, the dates will see them perform in Brighton - for The Great Escape - Manchester, London and Birmingham.

The details are:



MAY

13-16 Brighton, UK - The Great Escape

17 Manchester, UK - Academy 3

19 London, UK - Electric Ballroom

20 Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2