It'll take place in August.

Published: 9:58 pm, July 28, 2020

Best Coast are going to host a virtual show, performing their debut album in full.

The duo are celebrating the tenth anniversary of 'Crazy For You' by performing it in full on 14th September.

“Crazy for You truly changed my life," says Bethany Cosentino. "I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious - and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it. I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later.

"When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend. Bobb and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning."

