Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Biffy Clyro, Wargasm, Stand Atlantic, Fontaines DC and more.
Order a copy
August 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Live

Best Coast are going to host a virtual show, performing their debut album in full

It'll take place in August. 
Published: 9:58 pm, July 28, 2020
Best Coast are going to host a virtual show, performing their debut album in full

Best Coast are going to host a virtual show, performing their debut album in full.

The duo are celebrating the tenth anniversary of 'Crazy For You' by performing it in full on 14th September.

“Crazy for You truly changed my life," says Bethany Cosentino. "I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious - and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it. I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later.

"When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend. Bobb and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning."

Click here for more info.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Run The Jewels have released a lyric video for their Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha collab, 'JU$T'
Plague Vendor have dropped a new video for 'Night Sweats', plus new track 'SPF'
snake eyes have shared a new stripped-down live video for their debut single, ‘don’t worry’
Brutus are going to release a new live album later this year
Brian Fallon has rescheduled his upcoming UK tour dates, catch him live this December
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing