The band are currently on tour in the US.

Published: 11:18 am, March 04, 2022

Belmont have shared a new video for 'Country Girl'.

It's a cut from their recent album 'Aftermath', out now via Pure Noise Records, and coincides with their current US headline tour which runs for the remainder of the month.

"Country Girl is the culmination of the band’s desire to do absolutely anything, regardless of any boundaries," they explain, adding that "this song shows the fun and lighthearted side of the band that contrasts the darker theme of the Aftermath LP."

Watch the video below: