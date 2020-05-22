Belako have shared their new single 'Profile Anxiety'

Watch

It's from the Spanish band's new album, due in August.

Published: 11:40 am, May 22, 2020

Belako have released their new single 'Profile Anxiety'.

The tune is from the Spanish post-punks' upcoming album 'Plastic Drama', which was originally due this month, but is now set to arrive on 28th August due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Profile Anxiety is a pop song of epicurean intensity,” explain the band. “It’s about how we admire, idolise and worship celebrity profiles on social media platforms. They occupy our memory & appear in our dreams, to the point where we think we know these people on a personal level. Social media projects this warped viewpoint into their lives; a false appearance that leads to illusional relationships.”

"[‘Plastic Drama' searches for] the real meaning of things in a world that translates everything into assembly lines, manufacturing and the exploitation of living beings,” they add. “It’s about the harsh reality our generation is facing and the only good use of new technology, which is the ability to spread the word and call for action. The title of the album has another message, as it also reminds us the first world issues we’ve come so keen to complain about. We can only hope for a more responsible human legacy."

Give 'Profile Anxiety' a listen below.