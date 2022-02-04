Subscribe to Upset
Beauty School have released their new single and video, 'Pawn Shop Jewels'

The band also have a trio of dates coming up with Trash Boat.
Published: 12:27 pm, February 04, 2022
Beauty School have shared their new single, 'Pawn Shop Jewels'.

The song - which follows on from their debut single 'Take It Slow' - arrives ahead of their upcoming support dates with Trash Boat, and a headline date at Leeds' Key Club on 9th April.

Vocalist Joe Cabrera says of the song: “If I could pick any one of our songs to kind of sum up what we do, then Pawn Shop Jewels would be it. It’s got a slice of everything we have to offer. We wanted to make a song that was as catchy as it was technical, whilst juxtaposing the darker lyrical content against bright, upbeat music.”

Check out the video below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH
14 Hull, Polar Bear Music Club (W/ Trash Boat)
15 York, The Crescent (W/ Trash Boat)
16 Sheffield, Corporation (W/ Trash Boat)

ARPIL
09 The Key Club, Leeds

JUNE
04 Slam Dunk Festival North, Temple Newsam
05 Slam Dunk Festival South, Hatfield Park

