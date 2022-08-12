Watch

The band are only a few weeks away from their debut album release.

Published: 11:56 am, August 12, 2022

Beauty School have shared their new single and video, 'Oak'.

It's a cut from their debut album 'Happiness', out 9th September via Slam Dunk Records, which will be celebrated with a launch show at Hyde Park Book Club the following day.

Vocalist Joe Cabrera says: “The root of 'Oak' sits within Dan's gran's struggle with dementia and his relationship with her. Growing up they were really close and as he got older he started to see the effects of her illness manifest when he visited her. Despite the lyrical content, the track is pretty uplifting musically. We decided to run with that and have fun with the video.

"I've always been overweight and I'd be lying if I said the music industry hadn't always tried to separate that aspect of me from the music I make. I remember once being asked to join a band and then told that I couldn't because their manager said I was too fat. The 'Oak' video was my chance to lean into that. It's hilarious and we had so much fun making it. We really wanted to display our personalities and our humour in this video and I think we achieved that. However, behind all the jokes and laughs is my middle finger to those in the industry that think they should have some say over the way I (or anyone for that matter) looks, as if it in some way affects the songs that we write."

