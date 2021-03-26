Beartooth's new album 'Below' is coming this summer

Watch

It's set for a June release.

Published: 3:24 pm, March 26, 2021

Beartooth have announced a new album.

'Below' - the follow-up to 2014's 'Disgusting', 2016's 'Aggressive', and 2018's 'Disease' - is set for release on 25th June.

The news follows on from their latest single 'Devastation', which arrived earlier this month with very little in the way of extra information - on Twitter they describe it as "a little something to hold you over", and the YouTube clip suggests signing up to their mailing list for "tour dates, news, and more".

They've also just shared new cut 'The Past Is Dead' - check it out below.