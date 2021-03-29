Beartooth have announced a new headline tour for 2022

On tour

The run includes three nights in the UK.

Published: 10:36 am, March 29, 2021

Beartooth have announced a new tour to go along wither their new album.

'Below' - the follow-up to 2014's 'Disgusting', 2016's 'Aggressive', and 2018's 'Disease' - is set for release on 25th June.

The new dates will see the band play three nights in the UK, at Birmingham's O2 Academy, Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse, and London's O2 Academy Brixton.

The details are:



FEBRUARY 2022

4 Vienna, AT - Gasometer

6 Zurich, CH - Volkhaus

8 Munich, DE - Zenith

9 Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena

11 Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle Hamburg

12 Cologne, DE - Palladium

14 Tilburg, NL - 013

15 Brussells, BE - Ancienne Belguique

18 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

19 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

20 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

22 Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage

23 Frankfurt, DE - Jahrhunderthalle

25 Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

26 Leipzig, DE - Hause Auensee