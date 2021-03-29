Subscribe to Upset
On tour

Beartooth have announced a new headline tour for 2022

The run includes three nights in the UK.
Published: 10:36 am, March 29, 2021
Beartooth have announced a new tour to go along wither their new album.

'Below' - the follow-up to 2014's 'Disgusting', 2016's 'Aggressive', and 2018's 'Disease' - is set for release on 25th June.

The new dates will see the band play three nights in the UK, at Birmingham's O2 Academy, Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse, and London's O2 Academy Brixton.

The details are:

FEBRUARY 2022
4 Vienna, AT - Gasometer
6 Zurich, CH - Volkhaus
8 Munich, DE - Zenith
9 Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena
11 Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle Hamburg
12 Cologne, DE - Palladium
14 Tilburg, NL - 013
15 Brussells, BE - Ancienne Belguique
18 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
20 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
22 Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage
23 Frankfurt, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
25 Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
26 Leipzig, DE - Hause Auensee

