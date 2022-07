Listen

Published: 3:55 pm, July 12, 2022

Beartooth have released a surprise new single.

'Riptide' represents the start of a new era for the group, arriving ahead of their summer US tour with A Day to Remember.

Frontman Caleb Shomo says: "'Riptide' is about trying to start a new chapter in life and trying to stop focusing on all of the negative things that have been surrounding my life for quite some time and me focusing on being healthier, happier, and having a better time with my life."

Check it out below.