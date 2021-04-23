Subscribe to Upset
Beartooth are teasing their upcoming album with new cut 'Hell Of It'

"The breakdown in this might be my favourite of all."
Published: 10:16 am, April 23, 2021
Beartooth have shared new track 'Hell Of It' from their upcoming album.

"'Hell Of It' is one of my favourites on the album," says singer Caleb Shomo. "It's meant to try and melt as much face as possible. This song was really important for discovering the guitar tone for the album and the use of pedals to expand on parts. The breakdown in this might be my favourite of all."

'Below' - the follow-up to 2014's 'Disgusting', 2016's 'Aggressive', and 2018's 'Disease' - is set for release on 25th June, and finds them hitting the road early next year.

The dates will see the band play three nights in the UK, at Birmingham's O2 Academy, Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse, and London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Check out 'Hell Of It' below.

The tour will visit:

FEBRUARY 2022
4 Vienna, AT - Gasometer
6 Zurich, CH - Volkhaus
8 Munich, DE - Zenith
9 Stuttgart, DE - Porsche Arena
11 Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle Hamburg
12 Cologne, DE - Palladium
14 Tilburg, NL - 013
15 Brussells, BE - Ancienne Belguique
18 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
19 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
20 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
22 Paris, FR - Le Cabaret Sauvage
23 Frankfurt, DE - Jahrhunderthalle
25 Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
26 Leipzig, DE - Hause Auensee

