Beartooth have dropped 'Fed Up' from their upcoming album

"I really couldn't think of what to write about," says Caleb.
Published: 10:51 am, May 21, 2021
Beartooth have shared another new track, 'Fed Up', from their upcoming album.

"'Fed Up' was written mid lockdown," says Caleb Shomo. "I really couldn't think of what to write about, so I just started thinking, 'What am I fed up with in life at the moment?' and wrote it down. The vibe of this song is garage rock with muddy, blown-out tones. We mixed that with the more pop styling on the vocals, and it made for a really special track."

'Below' - the follow-up to 2014's 'Disgusting', 2016's 'Aggressive', and 2018's 'Disease' - is set for release on 25th June, and finds them hitting the road early next year.

The dates will see the band play three nights in the UK, at Birmingham's O2 Academy, Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse, and London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Check out 'Fed Up' below.

