What's all this then?

Published: 12:32 pm, March 19, 2021 Photos: Johann Ramos.

Beartooth have dropped a new song.

'Devastation' arrives with very little in the way of extra information - on Twitter they describe it as "a little something to hold you over", and the YouTube clip suggests signing up to their mailing list for "tour dates, news, and more" - but it's their first new music in quite a while.

Beartooth have released three albums so far: 2014's 'Disgusting', 2016's 'Aggressive', and 2018's 'Disease'.