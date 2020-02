Watch

The documentary follows their recent touring.

Published: 11:26 am, February 25, 2020

Beartooth have dropped the first episode of their new long-form mini-series.

The documentary covers the UK and European leg of their sold-out 'Disease' tour, which saw them performing in support of their 2018 album of the same name.

Directed by THE WORK OF JAR, the first episode showcases the band's rehearsals in Germany before their first set of shows.

Check it out below.