Beartooth are raising money for charity with their new “Stay at Home” merch bundles.
With proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund – an initiative to help members of the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic - the packs are designed to make self-isolation a little more fun, with a deck of cards, bottle opener and more.
“We’re doing our part in staying home and so should you!” Beartooth explain. “We’re also thrilled to be releasing a limited run of Stay At Home Merch Bundles where we’ll be donating the proceeds to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Seriously, STAY HOME!”
