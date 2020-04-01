Subscribe to Upset
News

Beartooth are raising money for charity with their new "Stay at Home" merch bundles

Proceeds are going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Published: 7:14 pm, April 01, 2020
Beartooth are raising money for charity with their new “Stay at Home” merch bundles.

With proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund – an initiative to help members of the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic - the packs are designed to make self-isolation a little more fun, with a deck of cards, bottle opener and more.

“We’re doing our part in staying home and so should you!” Beartooth explain. “We’re also thrilled to be releasing a limited run of Stay At Home Merch Bundles where we’ll be donating the proceeds to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Seriously, STAY HOME!”

Check it out below.

