Bearings are teasing their deluxe album with new track 'Get The Need'

Listen

The upcoming release features a handful of new tracks.

Published: 4:50 pm, September 07, 2021

Bearings have dropped their new track 'Get The Need'.

Written with Kamtin Mohager of The Chain Gang of 1974 and Marshall Gallagher of Teenage Wrist, the song features on the deluxe version of their album 'Hello, It's You', set for release on 15th September via Pure Noise Records.

Speaking about the new song, singer Dougie Cousins says: "'Get The Need was one of those songs where it just felt like a rekindling with youth. The leafs, revolver my favourite Beatles record, old rinks. I just think about those days riding around the neighbourhood with my best friend. Oh also, it’s fuckin rock n roll."

The album's full tracklisting reads:



1. Better Yesterday

2. Sway

3. Super Deluxe

4. So Damn Wrong

5. Lovely Lovely

6. Love Me Like You Did

7. Over Now

8. Dreams

9. I Feel It All

10. Transient Colours

11. Get The Need

12. Champagne Over Noon

13. Dreams (Take Two)

14. Golden feat. Ryan Woods