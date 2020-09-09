Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deftones, Bully, The Front Bottoms and more.
Order a copy
September 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Bearings have announced their new album, 'Hello, It's You'

Plus shared new single 'Sway'.
Published: 2:23 pm, September 09, 2020
Bearings have announced their new album, 'Hello, It's You'

Bearings have announced their new album, 'Hello, It's You'.

Due for release on 20th November via Pure Noise Records, it's preceded by new single 'Sway'.

"Sway is a tongue in cheek track about someone who thinks they are way too damn cool," says vocalist Doug Cousins. "The song came about pretty quickly and once we got going with it, we knew it was going to be the first single we wanted everyone.... we wanted something everyone could move to. Something with a raw dose of energy."

The full tracklisting reads:

1. Better Yesterday
2. Sway
3. Super Deluxe
4. So Damn Wrong
5. Lovely Lovely
6. Love Me Like You Did
7. Over Now
8. Dreams
9. I Feel It All
10. Transient Colours

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Loud Women Fest 5 has announced a load more acts for next year's event
You Me At Six have shared a lyric video for new single, 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE'
Here's everything you need to know about CLT DRP's debut album, 'Without The Eyes'
The Front Bottoms: "You gotta be safe and smart and shit"
Track by Track: Cold Years - Paradise
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing