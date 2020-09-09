Listen

Plus shared new single 'Sway'.

Published: 2:23 pm, September 09, 2020

Bearings have announced their new album, 'Hello, It's You'.

Due for release on 20th November via Pure Noise Records, it's preceded by new single 'Sway'.

"Sway is a tongue in cheek track about someone who thinks they are way too damn cool," says vocalist Doug Cousins. "The song came about pretty quickly and once we got going with it, we knew it was going to be the first single we wanted everyone.... we wanted something everyone could move to. Something with a raw dose of energy."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Better Yesterday

2. Sway

3. Super Deluxe

4. So Damn Wrong

5. Lovely Lovely

6. Love Me Like You Did

7. Over Now

8. Dreams

9. I Feel It All

10. Transient Colours