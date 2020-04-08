Baroness have released a 'socially distant' version of their song 'Tourniquet', a cut from their recent album 'Gold & Grey'.
The session clip was filmed while the band members are self-isolating due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We hope you enjoy this performance," the band explain. "It isn’t meant to highlight musical perfection or precision. Personally, it serves as a reminder that, no matter what situation we face, we are still able to enjoy friendship, family and community through something as simple as a song. Isolated but never alone…"
Give it a watch below.