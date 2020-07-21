Subscribe to Upset
July 2020
Festivals

Bang Bang Romeo are the first act confirmed for next year's Loud Women Fest 5

They're gonna headline. 
Published: 10:21 am, July 21, 2020
Loud Women Fest 5 has signed up Bang Bang Romeo to headline next year's event.

The festival will take place at 229 London on 20th March 2021, with over twenty more acts still to come.

Founder Cassie Fox says: "The aim of the festival is to show how many incredible womxn-powered bands are out there, as a counter to every other festival, those that struggle to even book 50% female acts.

"In starting and growing the LOUD WOMEN community, I wanted to curate top quality, safe-space gigs that showcased some of the awesome womxn-powered bands in the scene, and to create a community of womxn musicians to support each other."

Early-bird tickets are on sale now. Visit loudwomen.org for more information.

