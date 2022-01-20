Bambara are teasing their upcoming mini-album with new track 'Birds'

Listen

The record's coming next month, ahead of their tour with IDLES.

Published: 11:10 am, January 20, 2022

Bambara are teasing their upcoming six-track mini-album with new track 'Birds'.

It's a cut from 'Love Is On My Mind', set for release on 25th February via Wharf Cat Records and followed by a European support tour with IDLES.

Talking about the track, vocalist Reid Bateh explains: "'Birds' compresses the events of many months into three and a half minutes, spanning time when the couple we follow throughout the record are growing closer. On the train, they fall in and out of sleep, reliving shared moments. Then a childhood memory bubbles up to the surface of the protagonist’s mind, revealing his complex relationship to the idea of love."

Speaking about the mini-album, he continues: “The lyrics for Love on My Mind are a little more personal, and definitely more vulnerable and human. There’s more of a focus on realism. I think part of that was because I’d become zoned in on photography during lockdown. Being in NYC without being able to actually experience it made me search for representations of the way it feels to be running around in the city. And I found that in photographs. Mainly, Ballad of Sexual Dependency by Nan Goldin. This also influenced the decision to make one of the characters in the story a photographer, presenting pieces of the story through her snapshots.”

