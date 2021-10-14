New York trio Bambara have announced a new six-track mini-album 'Love Is On My Mind'.
Set for release on 25th February via Wharf Cat Records, the news comes alongside a new single, 'Mythic Love'.
Talking about the track, vocalist Reid Bateh explains: “In ‘Mythic Love’ we see the two protagonists of the record meet for the first time. There’s an immediate attraction that seems almost out of their control. The song is about riding that first manic wave of infatuation wherever it leads, dismantling all of your previous associations with love along the way.”
Speaking about the mini-album, he continues: “The lyrics for Love on My Mind are a little more personal, and definitely more vulnerable and human. There’s more of a focus on realism. I think part of that was because I’d become zoned in on photography during lockdown. Being in NYC without being able to actually experience it made me search for representations of the way it feels to be running around in the city. And I found that in photographs. Mainly, Ballad of Sexual Dependency by Nan Goldin. This also influenced the decision to make one of the characters in the story a photographer, presenting pieces of the story through her snapshots.”
You can check out 'Mythic Love' below, alongside Bambara's upcoming live dates.
MARCH 2022
01 Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre (w/IDLES)
02 Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur (w/IDLES)
03 Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano (w/IDLES)
06 Toulouse, France - Le Bikini (w/IDLES)
07 Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 (w/IDLES)
09 Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz (w/IDLES)
10 Madrid, Spain - La Riviera (w/IDLES)
11 Lisbon, Portugal - Lisbon Coliseum (w/IDLES)
13 Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey - Club
15 Lille, France - L'Aéronef
16 Lefﬁnge (Middelkerke), Belgium - De Zwerver
17 Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee
18 Berlin, Germany - Urban Spree
20 Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
21 Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
22 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
23 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
24 Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
25 Haldern, Germany - Haldern Pop Bar UG
26 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Bar
28 Cologne, Germany - Bumann & Sohn
29 Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes
30 Paris, France - La Boule Noire
APRIL 2022
01 Bedford, United Kingdom - Bedford Esquires
02 Guildford, United Kingdom - The Boileroom
03 Southampton, United Kingdom - Joiners Arms
04 Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK
06 Hebden Bridge, United Kingdom - The Trades Club
07 London, United Kingdom - Dome Tufnell Park
08 Cambridge, United Kingdom - Portland Arms
09 Norwich, United Kingdom - Norwich Arts Centre
11 Leicester, United Kingdom - The Cookie
12 Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club
13 Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - The Cluny
14 Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete's
15 Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete's
16 Glasgow, United Kingdom - Stereo
18 Sheffield, United Kingdom - The Leadmill
19 Birmingham, United Kingdom - The Castle & Falcon
20 Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla
21 Manchester, United Kingdom - Gorilla
22 Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rescue Rooms
23 Cardiff, United Kingdom - Clwb Ifor Bach