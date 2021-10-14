Coming soon

Published: 11:24 am, October 14, 2021

New York trio Bambara have announced a new six-track mini-album 'Love Is On My Mind'.

Set for release on 25th February via Wharf Cat Records, the news comes alongside a new single, 'Mythic Love'.

Talking about the track, vocalist Reid Bateh explains: “In ‘Mythic Love’ we see the two protagonists of the record meet for the first time. There’s an immediate attraction that seems almost out of their control. The song is about riding that first manic wave of infatuation wherever it leads, dismantling all of your previous associations with love along the way.”

Speaking about the mini-album, he continues: “The lyrics for Love on My Mind are a little more personal, and definitely more vulnerable and human. There’s more of a focus on realism. I think part of that was because I’d become zoned in on photography during lockdown. Being in NYC without being able to actually experience it made me search for representations of the way it feels to be running around in the city. And I found that in photographs. Mainly, Ballad of Sexual Dependency by Nan Goldin. This also influenced the decision to make one of the characters in the story a photographer, presenting pieces of the story through her snapshots.”

You can check out 'Mythic Love' below, alongside Bambara's upcoming live dates.