Badflower have released their single 'Sasshole', and confirmed a new UK tour

Badflower have released their new single 'Sasshole'.
The track - taken from their 2021 album 'This Is How The World Ends' - is accompanied by news of a winter 2022 UK tour, which includes a show at Camden's Electric Ballroom.
The details are:
NOVEMBER
27 Key Club, Leeds
28 Club Academy, Manchester
29 St Luke’s, Glasgow
DECEMBER
1 Electric Ballroom, London
2 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
3 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
5 Zappa, Antwerp
6 Pumpehuset, Copenhagen
9 Columbia Theatre, Berlin
10 Niebo, Warsaw
11 Fuchs2, Prague
13 Strom, Munich
14 Plaza, Zurich
15 Magnolia, Milan
17 Petit Bain, Paris
18 Melkweg, Amsterdam
19 13, Tilburg