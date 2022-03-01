Badflower have released their single 'Sasshole', and confirmed a new UK tour

Listen

The tour kicks off on 27th November in Leeds.

Published: 11:33 am, March 01, 2022

Badflower have released their new single 'Sasshole'.

The track - taken from their 2021 album 'This Is How The World Ends' - is accompanied by news of a winter 2022 UK tour, which includes a show at Camden's Electric Ballroom.

The details are:



NOVEMBER

27 Key Club, Leeds

28 Club Academy, Manchester

29 St Luke’s, Glasgow



DECEMBER

1 Electric Ballroom, London

2 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

3 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

5 Zappa, Antwerp

6 Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

9 Columbia Theatre, Berlin

10 Niebo, Warsaw

11 Fuchs2, Prague

13 Strom, Munich

14 Plaza, Zurich

15 Magnolia, Milan

17 Petit Bain, Paris

18 Melkweg, Amsterdam

19 13, Tilburg