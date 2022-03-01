Subscribe to Upset
Badflower have released their single 'Sasshole', and confirmed a new UK tour

The tour kicks off on 27th November in Leeds.
Published: 11:33 am, March 01, 2022
Badflower have released their new single 'Sasshole'.

The track - taken from their 2021 album 'This Is How The World Ends' - is accompanied by news of a winter 2022 UK tour, which includes a show at Camden's Electric Ballroom.

The details are:

NOVEMBER
27 Key Club, Leeds
28 Club Academy, Manchester
29 St Luke’s, Glasgow

DECEMBER
1 Electric Ballroom, London
2 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
3 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
5 Zappa, Antwerp
6 Pumpehuset, Copenhagen
9 Columbia Theatre, Berlin
10 Niebo, Warsaw
11 Fuchs2, Prague
13 Strom, Munich
14 Plaza, Zurich
15 Magnolia, Milan
17 Petit Bain, Paris
18 Melkweg, Amsterdam
19 13, Tilburg

