Badflower have released a new track called 'Fuck The World'

“Climate change is something I feel passionate about."

Published: 3:29 pm, March 04, 2021 Photos: Jordan Wolfbauer.

Badflower have shared 'Fuck The World', originally written for a film soundtrack.

The track follows on from their 2019 debut album 'OK, I'm Sick', as well as more recent single '30'.

“We were asked to write a song for a film placement. Usually when you get asked to do something like that, they are looking for something vague and nonspecific which isn’t something I’m particularly good at but we started writing with that as the intention and totally failed,” explains lead singer Josh Katz.

“Climate change is something I feel passionate about and during that time I was heavily engaged in it (there was a critical election going on) and started having this fantasy about a future generation leaving the earth as a result of our generation doing nothing - I couldn’t get that concept out of my head and ended up writing it that way which meant it was way too specific for film placement. I didn’t want to change it so we didn’t and now we’re giving it to all of you instead.”

Give it a listen below.