Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring NOAHFINNCE, Stand Atlantic, Taking Back Sunday, Memphis May Fire and more.
Order a copy
June 2022 (NOAHFINNCE)
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Bad Omens have shared a new video for 'Nowhere To Go'

The group's third album is out now via Sumerian Records.
Published: 4:20 pm, May 19, 2022
Bad Omens have shared a new video for 'Nowhere To Go'

Bad Omens have shared a new video for 'Nowhere To Go'.

It's a cut from the band's latest album 'THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND', out now via Sumerian Records.

“Making the record changed us as songwriters and musicians," they explain. "In many ways, I feel like it set me free as an artist because every decision made in the writing process was for myself, with no fear for anyone else’s expectations of what our third album should sound like. Be it our fans or our record label."

Check out the new single below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Loose Articles are teasing their new EP with a video for 'Dirty Dicks Food & Ale Emporium'
As It Is have unleashed a new video for 'I Hate Me Too' ahead of their tour with Mayday Parade
Alexisonfire have released another single from their first full-length album in over 13 years
Bad Breeding have dropped their new single, 'Joyride'
State Champs: "We have an all-star line-up of tracks for this album"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing