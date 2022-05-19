Watch

The group's third album is out now via Sumerian Records.

Published: 4:20 pm, May 19, 2022

Bad Omens have shared a new video for 'Nowhere To Go'.

It's a cut from the band's latest album 'THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND', out now via Sumerian Records.

“Making the record changed us as songwriters and musicians," they explain. "In many ways, I feel like it set me free as an artist because every decision made in the writing process was for myself, with no fear for anyone else’s expectations of what our third album should sound like. Be it our fans or our record label."

Check out the new single below.