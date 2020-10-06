Watch

"There is definitely something fishy going on at Buckingham Palace," says Bobby.

Published: 12:16 pm, October 06, 2020

Bad Nerves have shared a new video for 'Palace'.

Once again directed and produced by the band's own Bobby Nerves, it's a cut from the group's self-titled debut album, set for release on 20th November via Killing Moon Records.

“While I was living in London I met so many different characters whenever I left the house," says Bobby. "It was quite apparent how many people were struggling. I guess you see that in every city, but I wondered if the people who seem to have everything could do more to help those with nothing? I would wonder how many homeless people could fit in Buckingham Palace? Are the doors even open?

"This track was really an observation of the disparity between the wealthy and the not so wealthy mixed with thoughts of escape and wanting to run away and see the world. London made me realise that I didn’t want to stay in one place for too long. The longer you stay somewhere, the more of a fishbowl it becomes… and there is definitely something fishy going on at Buckingham Palace."

Check it out below.