Watch

The band's debut will arrive later this year.

Published: 2:45 pm, September 05, 2020

Bad Nerves have shared their new video for 'Electric 88'.

Directed and produced by the band's own Bobby Nerves, it's a cut from the group's self-titled debut album, set for release on 23rd October via Killing Moon Records.

“ELECTRIC 88 is about having a good time whilst you can," says Bobby, "cause the world is fucked up and the clock is ticking. I still can’t imagine looking in the mirror and being an old man, but obviously, I know it’s a certainty. Unless I die young I guess... But that reality coupled with finding it extremely hard to breath most of the time is kind of what kick-started the theme of this song."

Check it out below.