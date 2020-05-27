Listen

It was recorded during their UK trip earlier this year.

Published: 9:43 pm, May 27, 2020

Bad//Dreems have shared a new single, 'Desert Television'.

It follows on from the Aussie five-piece's recent third album, and was penned while they were in the UK supporting DMA's - before their headline tour was derailed due to COVID-19.

"[It was inspired] from a passage in a David Foster-Wallace speech about the crushing mundanity of everyday life that always stuck with me," says guitarist Alex Cameron.

He adds: “We had booked a couple of days with Rory Atwell to record some demos. He used to play in a band I loved in the mid 2000s called Test Icicles. We really had a great time in his little studio in Hackney. It was a tiny lockup down a back alley, sandwiched between a clothing sweatshop and a prayer room. We had to help the sweat shop guys carry their wares out each night before the could move the van that was blocking us in. We had great simpatico with Rory and he just recorded us playing this live. He played some synth while we had tea and a hob nob or two. It came up so well we decided to release it.”

