Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Creeper, Palaye Royale, Lonely The Brave, The Used and more.
Order a copy
June 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Bad//Dreems have shared a new single, 'Desert Television'

It was recorded during their UK trip earlier this year.
Published: 9:43 pm, May 27, 2020
Bad//Dreems have shared a new single, 'Desert Television'

Bad//Dreems have shared a new single, 'Desert Television'.

It follows on from the Aussie five-piece's recent third album, and was penned while they were in the UK supporting DMA's - before their headline tour was derailed due to COVID-19.

"[It was inspired] from a passage in a David Foster-Wallace speech about the crushing mundanity of everyday life that always stuck with me," says guitarist Alex Cameron.

He adds: “We had booked a couple of days with Rory Atwell to record some demos. He used to play in a band I loved in the mid 2000s called Test Icicles. We really had a great time in his little studio in Hackney. It was a tiny lockup down a back alley, sandwiched between a clothing sweatshop and a prayer room. We had to help the sweat shop guys carry their wares out each night before the could move the van that was blocking us in. We had great simpatico with Rory and he just recorded us playing this live. He played some synth while we had tea and a hob nob or two. It came up so well we decided to release it.”

Give it a listen below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
A virtual Knotfest event is going to be held next week
The Ghost Inside have rescheduled their London show to next summer
DMA’s have revealed a brand new video for the title-track from their upcoming record, ‘The Glow’
Primavera has announced its first lot of names for 2021's festival
Neighbourhood Weekender has been rescheduled for 2021
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing