Bad//Dreems have released a new video for 'Cannonball' ahead of their UK tour

Watch

Their UK dates kick off this weekend.

Published: 11:32 am, March 04, 2020

Bad//Dreems have released a new video for 'Cannonball'.

"The original version of 'Cannonball 'was more along the lines of a Jesus and Mary Chain type song," the Aussies explain. "The key to how it ended up how it did was Burke (Burke Reid, Producer) coming up with the very counterintuitive groove.

"I also recall we were listening to Prince’s Purple Rain as a reference in the studio, for what it’s worth. What a masterpiece that song is! Ben knocked out the clip in a few hours with long time collaborator Tom Stevens in the iconic and much loved Bakehouse rehearsal studios in Melbourne."

It's the latest single from the band's recent album 'Doomsday Ballet', and it arrives ahead of a UK tour that will see them support DMA's at London's Brixton Academy on 6th March, then playing a bunch of headline dates:



MARCH

6 Brixton Academy, London (W/ DMA’s)

12 Hope & Ruin, Brighton

13 Oslo, London

14 Night People, Manchester

15 Nice & Sleazy, Glasgow

16 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

17 Louisiana, Bristol