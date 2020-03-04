Bad//Dreems have released a new video for 'Cannonball' ahead of their UK tour

Bad//Dreems have released a new video for 'Cannonball'.
"The original version of 'Cannonball 'was more along the lines of a Jesus and Mary Chain type song," the Aussies explain. "The key to how it ended up how it did was Burke (Burke Reid, Producer) coming up with the very counterintuitive groove.
"I also recall we were listening to Prince’s Purple Rain as a reference in the studio, for what it’s worth. What a masterpiece that song is! Ben knocked out the clip in a few hours with long time collaborator Tom Stevens in the iconic and much loved Bakehouse rehearsal studios in Melbourne."
It's the latest single from the band's recent album 'Doomsday Ballet', and it arrives ahead of a UK tour that will see them support DMA's at London's Brixton Academy on 6th March, then playing a bunch of headline dates:
MARCH
6 Brixton Academy, London (W/ DMA’s)
12 Hope & Ruin, Brighton
13 Oslo, London
14 Night People, Manchester
15 Nice & Sleazy, Glasgow
16 Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
17 Louisiana, Bristol