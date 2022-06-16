Bad Breeding are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Rebuilding'

Bad Breeding have dropped their new single, 'Rebuilding'.
It's a cut from 'Human Capital', set for release on 8th July via One Little Independent Records, which will be accompanied by a summer tour that kicks off on 6th July in Liverpool, and includes a night at London's MOTH Club.
Chris Dodd says of the track: "As the planet is driven to extinction by an economic system incompatible with life on earth, we are pushed to distraction and separation. The aim of these tactics is to mask what drives such destruction: the rampant greed and savage contradictions of capital. Rebuilding looks for a common unity in the face of ecological collapse, to find solidarity in our collective grief as the world is drowned and scorched in equal measure. The song posits what seems like the only option remaining. One of fundamental opposition – organised and unified in its value of life, devoid of petty dissension – to those who chase profit over our existence."
Check out the new song below, and catch the band live at the following:
JULY
06 UK, Liverpool - Quarry
07 UK, Edinburgh - The Banshee Labyrinth
08 UK, Leeds - Mabgate Bleach
09 UK, Manchester - Talleyrand
14 UK, Nottingham - Chameleon
15 UK, London - Moth Club
16 UK, Bristol - Crofters
22 UK, Hastings - The Crypt
23 UK, Guildford - The Boiler Room