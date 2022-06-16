Bad Breeding are teasing their upcoming album with new single, 'Rebuilding'

Listen

The band's new record is coming in July.

Published: 2:38 pm, June 16, 2022

Bad Breeding have dropped their new single, 'Rebuilding'.

It's a cut from 'Human Capital', set for release on 8th July via One Little Independent Records, which will be accompanied by a summer tour that kicks off on 6th July in Liverpool, and includes a night at London's MOTH Club.

Chris Dodd says of the track: "As the planet is driven to extinction by an economic system incompatible with life on earth, we are pushed to distraction and separation. The aim of these tactics is to mask what drives such destruction: the rampant greed and savage contradictions of capital. Rebuilding looks for a common unity in the face of ecological collapse, to find solidarity in our collective grief as the world is drowned and scorched in equal measure. The song posits what seems like the only option remaining. One of fundamental opposition – organised and unified in its value of life, devoid of petty dissension – to those who chase profit over our existence."

Check out the new song below, and catch the band live at the following:



JULY

06 UK, Liverpool - Quarry

07 UK, Edinburgh - The Banshee Labyrinth

08 UK, Leeds - Mabgate Bleach

09 UK, Manchester - Talleyrand

14 UK, Nottingham - Chameleon

15 UK, London - Moth Club

16 UK, Bristol - Crofters

22 UK, Hastings - The Crypt

23 UK, Guildford - The Boiler Room

