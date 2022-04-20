Listen

The band's new album is coming in July.

Published: 2:01 pm, April 20, 2022

Bad Breeding are teasing their next album with new single 'Prescription'.

It's a cut from 'Human Capital', set for release on 8th July via One Little Independent Records, and rallies against "the same repetitive ideas being sold back to us over and over again, until we can really envisage no alternative beyond them."

The release will be accompanied by a summer tour that kicks off on 6th July in Liverpool, and includes a night at London's MOTH Club.

Check out the new song below, and catch the band live at the following:



JULY

06 UK, Liverpool - Quarry

07 UK, Edinburgh - The Banshee Labyrinth

08 UK, Leeds - Mabgate Bleach

09 UK, Manchester - Talleyrand

14 UK, Nottingham - Chameleon

15 UK, London - Moth Club

16 UK, Bristol - Crofters

22 UK, Hastings - The Crypt

23 UK, Guildford - The Boiler Room