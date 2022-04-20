Bad Breeding are teasing their next album with new single 'Prescription'.
It's a cut from 'Human Capital', set for release on 8th July via One Little Independent Records, and rallies against "the same repetitive ideas being sold back to us over and over again, until we can really envisage no alternative beyond them."
The release will be accompanied by a summer tour that kicks off on 6th July in Liverpool, and includes a night at London's MOTH Club.
Check out the new song below, and catch the band live at the following:
JULY
06 UK, Liverpool - Quarry
07 UK, Edinburgh - The Banshee Labyrinth
08 UK, Leeds - Mabgate Bleach
09 UK, Manchester - Talleyrand
14 UK, Nottingham - Chameleon
15 UK, London - Moth Club
16 UK, Bristol - Crofters
22 UK, Hastings - The Crypt
23 UK, Guildford - The Boiler Room