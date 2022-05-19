Subscribe to Upset
Listen

Bad Breeding have dropped their new single, 'Joyride'

It's a cut from their new album, 'Human Capital'.
Published: 4:16 pm, May 19, 2022
It's a cut from 'Human Capital', set for release on 8th July via One Little Independent Records, which will be accompanied by a summer tour that kicks off on 6th July in Liverpool, and includes a night at London's MOTH Club.

Check out the new song below, and catch the band live at the following:

JULY
06 UK, Liverpool - Quarry
07 UK, Edinburgh - The Banshee Labyrinth
08 UK, Leeds - Mabgate Bleach
09 UK, Manchester - Talleyrand
14 UK, Nottingham - Chameleon
15 UK, London - Moth Club
16 UK, Bristol - Crofters
22 UK, Hastings - The Crypt
23 UK, Guildford - The Boiler Room

State Champs: "We have an all-star line-up of tracks for this album"
