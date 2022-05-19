Listen

It's a cut from their new album, 'Human Capital'.

Published: 4:16 pm, May 19, 2022

Bad Breeding have dropped their new single, 'Joyride'.

It's a cut from 'Human Capital', set for release on 8th July via One Little Independent Records, which will be accompanied by a summer tour that kicks off on 6th July in Liverpool, and includes a night at London's MOTH Club.

Check out the new song below, and catch the band live at the following:



JULY

06 UK, Liverpool - Quarry

07 UK, Edinburgh - The Banshee Labyrinth

08 UK, Leeds - Mabgate Bleach

09 UK, Manchester - Talleyrand

14 UK, Nottingham - Chameleon

15 UK, London - Moth Club

16 UK, Bristol - Crofters

22 UK, Hastings - The Crypt

23 UK, Guildford - The Boiler Room