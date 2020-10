Watch

It's a track from the Japanese version of 'Metal Galaxy'.

Published: 10:21 pm, October 09, 2020

Babymetal have shared a new video.

The clip is for 'BxMxC', originally from the Japanese version of the band's third album 'Metal Galaxy', released in 2019.

It follows on from their recent live albums. Recorded back in January during their two-day event held at Makuhari Messe in Japan, 'LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY 1]' and 'LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY 2]' arrived last month via Cooking Vinyl.

Give 'BxMxC' a watch below.