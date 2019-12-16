Watch

Catch the band on their first ever UK headline tour next February.

Published: 10:17 am, December 16, 2019

Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'.

The song - which features Tak Matsumoto - is the latest cut from the band's recently-released third album, ‘Metal Galaxy’, which came out back in October.

“The album’s main theme is that BABYMETAL are on an odyssey to the METAL GALAXY and a different variety of songs are packed within the album. We are on an odyssey to the METAL GALAXY,” they explain.

Check out 'Da Da Dance' below, and catch the band on their first ever UK headline tour next February.