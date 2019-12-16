Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'

Catch the band on their first ever UK headline tour next February.
Published: 10:17 am, December 16, 2019
Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'

Babymetal have released a new video for 'Da Da Dance'.

The song - which features Tak Matsumoto - is the latest cut from the band's recently-released third album, ‘Metal Galaxy’, which came out back in October.

“The album’s main theme is that BABYMETAL are on an odyssey to the METAL GALAXY and a different variety of songs are packed within the album. We are on an odyssey to the METAL GALAXY,” they explain.

Check out 'Da Da Dance' below, and catch the band on their first ever UK headline tour next February.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Guns n' Roses have announced a second UK show for next spring
Charly Bliss: "It's been a really crazy year, I’m so proud"
Against the Current and GucciHighWaters were a smash success at London's Islington Assembly Hall
The Faim and Hot Milk took on London's Electric Ballroom, and this is what it looked like
Anavae have released a new video for 'California'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing