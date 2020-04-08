Watch

Keep an eye out on the 10th and 11th.

Published: 4:27 pm, April 08, 2020

Babymetal are going to stream two virtual gigs later this week.

To help pass the time while everyone's stuck at home due to the COVID 19 outbreak, the band are going to air their Red and Black nights at Tokyo Dome from a few years ago via YouTube, on 10th and 11th April respectively.

Find all the details on the posters below. The band's latest album, 'Metal Galaxy', arrived last year.