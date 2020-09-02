Coming soon

They're due later this month.

Published: 11:26 am, September 02, 2020

Babymetal are going to release two new live albums.

Recorded back in January during their two-day event held at Makuhari Messe in Japan, 'LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY 1]' and 'LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY 2]' will arrive on 9th September via Cooking Vinyl.

Check out the track listings and trailer below.



LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY-1]

01. FUTURE METAL

02. DA DA DANCE

03. Elevator Girl

04. Shanti Shanti Shanti

05. Oh! MAJINAI

06. YAVA!

07. Brand New Day

08. Gimme Chocolate!!

09. Megitsune

10. Night Night Burn!

11. THE ONE

12. Road of Resistance



LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY-2]

01. IN THE NAME OF

02. Distortion

03. PA PA YA!!

04. KARATE

05. Kagerou

06. BxMxC

07. Syncopation

08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

09. Starlight

10. Shine

11. Arkadia

12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai