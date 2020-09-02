Babymetal are going to release two new live albums.
Recorded back in January during their two-day event held at Makuhari Messe in Japan, 'LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY 1]' and 'LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY 2]' will arrive on 9th September via Cooking Vinyl.
Check out the track listings and trailer below.
LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY-1]
01. FUTURE METAL
02. DA DA DANCE
03. Elevator Girl
04. Shanti Shanti Shanti
05. Oh! MAJINAI
06. YAVA!
07. Brand New Day
08. Gimme Chocolate!!
09. Megitsune
10. Night Night Burn!
11. THE ONE
12. Road of Resistance
LEGEND - METAL GALAXY [DAY-2]
01. IN THE NAME OF
02. Distortion
03. PA PA YA!!
04. KARATE
05. Kagerou
06. BxMxC
07. Syncopation
08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!
09. Starlight
10. Shine
11. Arkadia
12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai