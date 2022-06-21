Subscribe to Upset
Watch

The band have just released their second album.
Published: 11:56 am, June 21, 2022
Baby Strange have shared a video for 'Only Feel It When I’m With You (Feat. The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary)'.

It's one of the singles from the band's just-released new album ‘World Below’, which they'll celebrate with a headline tour this September.

"We've always wanted to collaborate with someone but could never find the right song or person until this track," they explain of the team-up in the latest issue of Upset. "Her voice suits this song so well, we can't wait to play it live with her. We met Hayley a few years back when she was living in Scotland; she was introduced to us by her fiancé Johnny Took who plays in DMA'S. They're both great people."

Check out the video below.

