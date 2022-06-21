Baby Strange have shared a video for 'Only Feel It When I’m With You (Feat. The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary)'.
It's one of the singles from the band's just-released new album ‘World Below’, which they'll celebrate with a headline tour this September.
"We've always wanted to collaborate with someone but could never find the right song or person until this track," they explain of the team-up in the latest issue of Upset. "Her voice suits this song so well, we can't wait to play it live with her. We met Hayley a few years back when she was living in Scotland; she was introduced to us by her fiancé Johnny Took who plays in DMA'S. They're both great people."
Check out the video below.
Featuring Nova Twins, Alexisonfire, My Chemical Romance, Joyce Manor and more.