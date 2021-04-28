Watch

It's from their imminent new EP, which you can read more about in the May issue of Upset.

Published: 10:35 pm, April 28, 2021

Baby Strange have released a video for their new single 'I Want To Believe'.

Arriving hot on the heels of 'Club Sabbath', it's another cut from their upcoming ‘Land of Nothing’ EP, set for release on 30th April via Icons Creating Evil Art.

Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden says: "‘I Want To Believe’ is about wanting to be accepted by god but feeling you’re sinning too much in life to be fully accepted. It’s about paranoia and the need for redemption, as without redemption you have no validation."

Give it a watch below, and catch the band on tour this October, November and December.