Watch

It's a cut from their upcoming ‘Land of Nothing’ EP.
Published: 10:57 am, March 04, 2021
Baby Strange have released a new video for 'Club Sabbath'

Baby Strange have released a new video for 'Club Sabbath'.

It's a cut from their upcoming ‘Land of Nothing’ EP, set for release on 30th April via Icons Creating Evil Art.

Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden says: "We miss playing live more than anything so we wanted to put that energy into a live video of us playing the song off the floor in the studio. Due to Covid, we haven’t been able to tour with these new songs. This live video transports you into the room with us and that’s the next best thing for now."

Give it a watch below, and catch the band on tour this October, November and December.

