Baby Strange have announced a UK headline tour for May

On the road

"We can not wait to get back out on the road," says Johnny.

Published: 11:22 am, March 04, 2022

Baby Strange have announced a UK headline tour.

The dates come ahead of the Glasgow trio's second album, which is due to arrive this summer via Icons Creating Evil Art.

Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden says: "We can not wait to get back out on the road to play some of our favourite cities. We’ll be playing some new songs that we’re buzzing for people to hear. There will be some very exciting supports on the bill too, it’s going to be a fun tour.”

The dates read:



MAY

13 Aberdeen The Tunnels

15 Manchester Night & Day

16 Birmingham Dead Wax

17 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

19 London The Shacklewell Arms