"'Under The Surface' is a song about feeling trapped," says vocalist Johnny.
Published: 3:06 pm, January 28, 2022
Baby Strange have released their new single 'Under The Surface'.

Following on from 'Midnight' - which was released at midnight on New Years Eve - it's a taster from the band's upcoming second album, due out later this year via Icons Creating Evil Art.

Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden explains: “Under The Surface is a song about feeling trapped and wanting to find a way out of whatever is holding you back. It’s about paranoia, dark thoughts and the need to get over them. It’s a powerful song for me, writing it was a total release and when we finished it in the studio I felt a weight was lifted from my shoulders."

