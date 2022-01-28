Baby Strange have released their new single 'Under The Surface'.
Following on from 'Midnight' - which was released at midnight on New Years Eve - it's a taster from the band's upcoming second album, due out later this year via Icons Creating Evil Art.
Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden explains: “Under The Surface is a song about feeling trapped and wanting to find a way out of whatever is holding you back. It’s about paranoia, dark thoughts and the need to get over them. It’s a powerful song for me, writing it was a total release and when we finished it in the studio I felt a weight was lifted from my shoulders."
Check it out below.