April 2021
Baby Strange ponder paranoia and redemption with their new single, 'I Want To Believe'

Their new EP will arrive in April.
Published: 3:48 pm, March 26, 2021
Baby Strange have released their new single 'I Want To Believe'.

Arriving hot on the heels of 'Club Sabbath', it's another cut from their upcoming ‘Land of Nothing’ EP, set for release on 30th April via Icons Creating Evil Art.

Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden says: "‘I Want To Believe’ is about wanting to be accepted by god but feeling you’re sinning too much in life to be fully accepted. It’s about paranoia and the need for redemption, as without redemption you have no validation."

Give it a listen below, and catch the band on tour this October, November and December.

