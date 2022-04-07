Incoming

The news arrives with teaser track 'Only Feel It When I’m With You (Feat. The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary)'.

Published: 10:57 am, April 07, 2022

Baby Strange have announced their new album, ‘World Below’.

The full-length will be released on 17th June via Icons Creating Evil Art, preceded by new single 'Only Feel It When I’m With You (Feat. The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary)'.

Vocalist and guitarist Johnny Madden says: “Since the release of our debut album we’ve had a lot of ups and downs as a band. The highs were unbelievable and the lows were some of the darkest we’ve ever encountered. There was actually a time where we never thought we’d release another album.

"When the pandemic hit, we took a step back and looked at where we were at. As with every band, it was difficult not having the release of live music, we were all struggling with our mental health on personal levels and we started to feel defeated.

"But, being from Glasgow, we never shy away from a fight, so we got up and started writing again. We booked a few weeks in a writing house out in the middle of nowhere and spent time working on rhythms and new sounds that were fitting to where we’re at in 2022.

"The result is ‘World Below’, a record that’s bursting with energy & emotion.

"We are so proud of it. It’s exactly what we set out to create, an exciting, honest album that feels brave and bold all at the same time. The new era is here and we can’t wait for people to come along for the ride with us."

Check out the new single below, and catch the band on tour this May.