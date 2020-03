Listen

AWOLNATION's new album is due next month.

Published: 3:21 pm, March 28, 2020

AWOLNATION has teamed up with Alice Merton for a new version of 'The Best'.

“I’m very excited to have Alice join me on this song,” says Aaron Bruno. “I’m glad that we were able connect to create this new version, even though we are in different parts of the world as we all stay home right now.”

'The Best' is the first "radio single" from upcoming album 'Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders', due for release on 24th April.

Check it out below.