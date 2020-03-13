Subscribe to Upset
Awolnation is teasing his new album with 'Slam (Angel Miners)'

The song is the latest cut from 'Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders'.
Published: 11:31 am, March 13, 2020
Awolnation is teasing his new album with ‘Slam (Angel Miners)’

Awolnation is teasing his new album with ‘Slam (Angel Miners)’.

The song is the latest cut from 'Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders', due for release on 24th April via Better Noise Music.

Billed as dealing with the battle between light and dark, Aaron Bruno says: “Any given day I feel one way or the other. The whole album is about flitting between those two states of mind.”

The video for ‘Slam (Angel Miners)’ is a mixed media animated clip created by director and animator Cole Higgins - check it out below.

