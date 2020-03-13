Awolnation is teasing his new album with ‘Slam (Angel Miners)’.
The song is the latest cut from 'Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders', due for release on 24th April via Better Noise Music.
Billed as dealing with the battle between light and dark, Aaron Bruno says: “Any given day I feel one way or the other. The whole album is about flitting between those two states of mind.”
The video for ‘Slam (Angel Miners)’ is a mixed media animated clip created by director and animator Cole Higgins - check it out below.