Avril Lavigne has rescheduled the UK leg of her upcoming world tour

She'll come over next year.

Published: 12:00 pm, May 20, 2020

Avril Lavigne has announced the rescheduled UK leg of her upcoming world tour.

Performing in support of her latest album ‘Head Above Water’, her first record since 2013's self-titled effort, the run includes three nights in London, and one in Manchester.

“I feel like I’ve really opened up on this record more than I ever have before,” she says. “Each song tells a story that will hopefully inspire others to believe in themselves and stand up for what they know is right and what they truly deserve!"

The details are:



FEBRUARY

28 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton



MARCH

01 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

02 LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

04 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo