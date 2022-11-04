Avril Lavigne has shared a new single, 'I'm A Mess', featuring YUNGBLUD

Watch

“Working with YUNGBLUD is so much stupid fun,” she says.

Published: 1:55 pm, November 04, 2022

Avril Lavigne has collaborated with YUNGBLUD on a new single, ‘I’m A Mess’.

The track follows on from her seventh LP, ‘Love Sux’, which dropped in February, and will appear on the deluxe edition out from 25th November.

“We both tour and travel so much with our music careers,” Avril shares via social media. “We definitely know what it’s like to miss our friends, family, boyfriend/girlfriend, or whatever. The song is about being apart and missing someone.”



“Working with YUNGBLUD is so much stupid fun,” she adds. “All we do is laugh and tell jokes. He is very funny and very talented. That kid can sing his ass off. His voice is so beautiful on our song.”

