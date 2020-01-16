Aussie rules! Introducing the new issue of Upset, featuring Dune Rats

New issue

We're running through some of our favourite Aussie acts in our latest edition, out tomorrow (Friday 17th January).

Published: 2:00 pm, January 16, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.

It might be on the other side of the planet, but the influence of Australian acts on our music scene is impossible to deny. This month, Upset is celebrating that in full, focusing on some of our favourite Aussie bands.

Led by forces of nature Dune Rats, we'll run you through some of the most exciting, interesting and freshest voices from Down Under. Some you'll know, some might be new, but they're all bloody brilliant. Promise.

Also this month, we've got Twin Atlantic, Vukovi, Sløtface, Francis Quinlan, Yonaka, Against The Current, The Mysterines, Higher Power and a whole bunch more. What better way could you start the year?

When we started work on this issue, Australia had already been experiencing months of drought - but we had little idea of the tragedy about to strike. Now, as we release it, our friends Down Under are dealing with devastating fires on an immense scale.

So, while we think it’s important to continue to celebrate the talent from such a vital, vibrant nation, we’d also like to draw attention to some ways we can all help. If you want to do something to show support for our Aussie chums, consider donating to one of the many worthy causes - you'll find some help with that here or here. We'll also be donating a proportion of the proceeds from this issue to the Australian Red Cross. They're small things, but it all makes a difference.

