August Burns Red have covered the Westworld theme song

Published: 3:53 pm, March 09, 2021

August Burns Red have covered the theme song for HBO series Westworld - give it a listen below.



"The soundtrack to Westworld has been a favourite of mine as long as the HBO series has existed," shares JB Brubaker.



"I started working on a metal version of the main theme to the show back in 2018, but pushed it to the back burner as other projects took priority. When COVID sent us into lockdown, the first thing I did with my time at home was finish the Westworld cover.



"We recorded it in the summer of 2020 and I'm really proud of how it came out. I hope fans of the show will feel we did it justice!"



Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red are going to head out on a tour together later this year; the thirty dates will kick off on 12th November in Brighton, and features two nights at London's Electric Ballroom.

