Watch

It's taken from their recent full-length 'Guardians'.

Published: 7:32 pm, July 01, 2021

August Burns Red have shared a new video for their track 'Bloodletter'.

Taken from their recent full-length 'Guardians', the band explain: "'Bloodletter' is hands down the heaviest song on Guardians and maybe one of the heaviest songs we've ever done, so we figured it would be the perfect soundtrack for inadvertently foiling a robbery," says Rambler. "We had a blast making this video, so we hope you have a blast watching it!"

You can check it out below: