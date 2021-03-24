Listen

The six-tracker is due in April.

Published: 5:25 pm, March 24, 2021

August Burns Red have unveiled their 'Guardians Sessions' EP.

Due on 16th April via Fearless Records, the release will feature their recent cover of System of a Down's ‘Chop Suey!’, as well as their metal-ised Westworld theme song, and loads more.

"The Guardians Sessions EP was put together on the foundation of two songs: 'Standing in the Storm' and 'Icarus'," JB Brubaker explains. "Those songs were recorded in September of 2019 when we were finishing up our album Guardians. Both tracks got cut from the record, as we had too much material and they were the black sheep of the group. When all touring was shut down in March of 2020, we began working on a couple of cover songs and re-imagined versions of some songs from Guardians. Those songs were recorded in the summer of 2020. We wanted to be productive with our downtime and work on a project that would be fun for both us and our fans."

Check out 'Icarus' below; the full tracklisting reads:



Standing in the Storm

Icarus

Chop Suey!

Westworld

Paramount (Reprise)

Extinct by Instinct (Reprise)